

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA rose by 12.0% to 684.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2017 from last year's 610.6 million euros reflecting earnings contributions from Strato, ProfitBricks and Drillisch, as well as - with an opposing effect - by regulation effects and costs for the Telef?nica DSL migration, and negative currency effects.



Despite the strong increase in minority interests as a result of the investment made by Warburg Pincus in the Business Applications division and the stake held by Drillisch shareholders in the Consumer Access division, operating earnings per share of 1.53 euros was unchanged from the comparable prior-year figure.



In total, EPS therefore rose from EUR 1.53 to EUR 2.88 or - before amortization of purchase price allocations (PPA), especially from the Versatel, Strato and Drillisch takeovers - to EUR 3.05.



Consolidated sales grew by 6.4% to 3.008 billion euros in the first nine months of 2017 (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 2.828 billion). Revenue contributions from Strato, ProfitBricks and Drillisch were offset in part by burdens on sales from regulation effects (international roaming / termination fees) and negative currency effects.



Due to the merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch AG under the umbrella of United Internet (United Internet stake: 73.29%), the companies have been operating with a coordinated procurement strategy for mobile telecommunications pre-services since November 2017. The next steps are to synchronize branding and customer targeting.



Following the consolidation of Drillisch, United Internet has updated its guidance: an increase of approx. 6.1 million contracts in the current product lines is now expected for the year as a whole (of which 1.87 million from the initial consolidation of Strato and 3.35 million from the initialconsolidation of Drillisch). Consolidated sales will be about EUR 4.2 billion. EBITDA (including regulation effects, costs for the Telef?nica DSL migration, and currency effects) is expected to be between EUR 970 million and EUR 1 billion.



