Cainiao and 4PX hold grand opening of the International Intelligent Logistics Park - Leading the new future of logistics

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao and 4PX jointly held the grand opening of their new International Intelligent Logistics Park in Dongguan, Guangdong province. The logistics park's primary purpose is to serve as a countrywide consolidation center for Alibaba's Aliexpress and Taobao/Tmall international businesses, and is designed to handle an annual throughput of 100,000 tons of parcels, supporting more than 500 billion RMB in annual cross-border e-commerce sales, serving millions of overseas buyers, hundreds of thousands of domestic sellers, and is in integral part of 4PX's efforts to optimize supply chains and increase global fulfillment capability. The logistics park was launched just in time to handle the enormous surge in volume on 11.11, China's singles day shopping festival.

The Cainiao and 4PX International Intelligent Logistics Park covers an area of 21,000 square meters, and is currently the largest and most intelligent cross-border e-commerce package processing center in China. Built by Cainiao and 4PX, it includes automatic weighing and sorting lines, telescopic conveyors lines, and consolidation lines, among other equipment. The core systems of the intelligent logistics facility were developed in-house by 4PX's team of 300 IT, based on years of independent research and logistics development experience, not only providing efficient and stable operation of the entire park, but also enhancing delivery times and consumer experience.

4PX Leads the Future of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics

As one of the largest logistics providers for both import and export cross-border e-commerce in China, 4PX looks to continue innovation as it expands onto the global stage. From vigorously expanding international fulfillment facilities, the opening of the Cainiao and 4PX International Intelligent Logistics Park, large scale chartering of aircraft, to the global development of the last mile delivery network "4PX Grid", 4PX is continuously accelerating its global order fulfillment network and last mile delivery networks to further expand its cross-border businesses of C2G (China to Global), G2C (Global to China) and G2G (Global to Global). 4PX is striving to create a smarter global logistics network not just for China's cross-border ecommerce, but global e-commerce by providing unparalleled competitiveness and leading the future of cross-border e-commerce logistics.

