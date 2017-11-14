

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) is investing some 560 million euros over the next five years in the production of a new SUV in Pacheco, Argentina. From 2020, the plant will deliver the new model built in Argentina to the entire South American continent. The new vehicle project will create some 2,500 jobs.



The modernization measures under the investment plans will optimize the manufacturing process and thus enhance both quality and sustainability in production. This is the ideal preparation for start of production at the Pacheco plant in 2020.



Separately, Volkswagen said its Commercial Vehicles delivered 410,900 vehicles to customers worldwide from January to the end of October 2017. This represented an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.



In Western Europe, vehicle deliveries increased by 2.6 per cent in the first ten months of the year to 277,300 vehicles.



In Eastern Europe deliveries of the brand increased by 17.1 per cent to 32,900 vehicles.



