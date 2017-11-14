

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and as investors digested a raft of economic data from China.



Data showed that China's industrial output and retail sales rose in October, but missed expectations. Fixed asset investment also increased at a slower pace and matched expectations.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session despite the modest gains on Wall Street, with stocks lower across the board.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 58.20 points or 0.97 percent to 5,963.60, off a low of 5,957.10 earlier and falling below the 6,000 level. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 53.30 points or 0.87 percent to 6,043.90.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down more than 3 percent, Oil Search is losing 3 percent and Santos is lower by more than 2 percent despite oil prices holding steady overnight.



Royal Dutch Shell confirmed that Shell Energy Holdings Australia will sell its entire stake in Woodside Petroleum for total pre-tax proceeds of $2.7 billion, or A$3.5 billion.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.2 percent.



Ruralco Holding's net profit for the year ended September 30 rose fivefold from last year, when results were weighed down by restructuring charges. Shares of the agribusiness are rising almost 3 percent.



Incitec Pivot reported a full-year net profit that more than doubled from last year and said that its chief executive James Fazzino will step down Tuesday after eight years in the job. The fertiliser and explosives maker's shares are gaining more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the National Australia Bank revealed that business confidence in Australia improved slightly in October, with an index score of +8. That was unchanged from the September reading following an upward revision from +7. The index for business conditions saw a more sizeable jump, climbing to +21 from +14 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7617, down from US$0.7661 on Monday.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher, with major exporters lifted by a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 90.85 points or 0.41 percent to 22,471.84, off a low of 22,323.24 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.5 percent, Sony is up 0.4 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



SoftBank said it is considering an investment in ride-hailing service Uber, but no final agreement has been reached. The company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are down almost 1 percent each after crude oil prices edged higher.



Among the market's best performers, Ebara Corp. is gaining almost 9 percent, Sumco Corp. is rising almost 6 percent and Nichirei Corp. is up almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Rakuten is losing almost 7 percent, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is down more than 3 percent and Aozora Bank is declining almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks opened lower but remained fairly rangebound on Monday before moving slightly higher. The initial weakness partly reflected concerns about the outlook for tax reform, but selling pressure was subdued amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The Dow added 17.49 points or 0.07 percent to 23,439.70, while the Nasdaq gained 6.66 points or 0.10 percent to 6,757.60 and the S&P 500 rose 2.54 points or 0.10 percent to 2,584.84.



The major European markets ended lower on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.40 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.73 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.24 percent.



Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, staying near two-year highs after OPEC predicted oil demand will surge in 2018. WTI crude edged up 2 cents to close at $57.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



