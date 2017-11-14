SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- ASCEND Air, the private jet club, launched today its main operations with flight service to commence in Q1 2018. The membership club is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia to offer private jet flights by the seat, enabling travellers to fly in the convenience of private flights to major cities across the region, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, all at prices comparable to commercial travel.

With memberships from USD 1,250 per month, ASCEND Air makes private jet travel viable and accessible to frequent travellers in the region. Members will receive Flight Credits every month which can be used to book seats on private flights through ASCEND Air's website and mobile apps. By flying private, travellers will not have to waste valuable time waiting in crowded airport terminals, facing long queues at immigrations, or having to check-in early before departure. ASCEND Air offers a seamless travel experience that cuts end-to-end travel time by hours each flight.

All flights on ASCEND Air will be on large-sized executive aircrafts and will also offer many of the comforts associated with private jet travel including:

Luxurious leather seats in a 1-1 configuration with first class legroom

Custom designed executive interior with on-board WiFi

VIP service from private jet terminals (FBOs) offering lounge access before and after the flight

At launch, ASCEND Air's members will be able to select and book seats from multiple private flights daily between the initial launch cities of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, with further destinations including Bangkok and Bali to be added in 2018.

ASCEND Air is now accepting membership applications at www.flywithascend.com and is signing on 150 Founding Members for its initial launch markets of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. Founding Members will receive preferential membership rates, complementary guest passes as well as access to exclusive events and offers.

ASCEND Air is founded by Christopher Choo and Pluto Pang. Christopher is a former finance professional with regional experience across Southeast Asia and Greater China. Pluto was a sales and operations executive in the commodities industry.

"With ASCEND Air's shared flight services, travellers can now enjoy a private jet experience at a fraction of what it traditionally costs to fly private," said ASCEND Air's co-founder and CEO Christopher Choo. "Depending on the membership, a one-way flight between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur can be as low as USD 250.

"We are serving the time conscious business executive who wants a hassle-free, arrive-and-fly travel experience. With ASCEND Air you can arrive at the airport just 15 minutes before departure, check-in through a private terminal with ease, and fly to your destination in the comfort of large-sized executive jets. For short-haul regional flights, this can mean reducing your travel time by half, or up to 2 hours each flight."

For more information about ASCEND Air or to apply for a membership, please visit: www.flywithascend.com.

About ASCEND Air

ASCEND Air is a private jet travel membership that enables travellers to fly in the comfort and convenience of private jets at commercial prices. Through a monthly membership, travellers can select and book seats from dozens of private flights weekly across Southeast Asia, check-in just 15 minutes before departure, and fly to convenient private airports close to the city, saving hours of valuable time each flight.

Headquartered in Singapore, ASCEND Air offers private flights across major cities in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

ASCEND Air Media Contact

Christopher Choo

Co-founder & CEO

ASCEND Air

Email Contact

+65 8103 8521



