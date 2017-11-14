

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK), the German truck-making division of Volkswagen AG, said that it will have invested around 2.4 billion euros in modernizing its sites by 2020. The Company is to invest about 1.1 billion eurosin Munich alone between 2015 and 2020 with the aim of making its main plant, which produces heavy-duty trucks, fit for the future.



Along with building a new CHP plant and other projects like the expansion of the body shop, the Company has now put a new paint shop into operation.



'The new paint facility will provide job security to 1,500 people working in Munich - both in cab production and in administrative functions. The new Development Center building has finally created the right conditions for our engineers, constructors, and test engineers to work in. The investment secures the future of our workforce and of the MAN brand. The new building only serves to reinforce this spirit - impressively so,' said Saki Stimoniaris, Chairman of the Works Council.



The hall of the new cab paint shop is spread out over five levels and has a total floor area of 18,000 m2, housed in a building that is 150 meters long and around 30 meters high. The investment volume amounts to approximately 85 million euros.



It has also embarked on a major construction project in Munich's Allach to revolutionize research and development. The new central building of the MAN Development Center is set to open its doors in January 2018 and will cost around 90 million euros. It is located inside Test Track I and promises to provide the ideal environment for the Company's increasingly complex development activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX