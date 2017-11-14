Asia-Pacific's SCM Market Driven by Evolving Threats and Strong Security and Content Management Compliance

Market shifting toward cloud-based email and web filtering services, finds Frost & Sullivan's Network Security team

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Asia-Pacific secure content management (SCM) market is witnessing steady growth. A surge in new advanced threat attacks through email and web vectors, along with stricter compliance requirements, are factors propelling growth. Although on-premise email and web security solutions will continue to play important roles in an enterprise's security infrastructure, the SCM market will see an increasing shift toward cloud-based email and web filtering services.

Frost & Sullivan's Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management (SCM) Market, Forecast to 2021 finds that the market generated total revenues of US$843.4 million in 2016, registering a steady growth of 7.3 percent on a year-on-year basis. The study examines market developments, drivers, restraints, revenue forecasts and trends. Market share and competitive profiles of key players such as Symantec, Cisco Systems, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Digital Arts Inc., Alps System Integration Co., Sangfor, McAfee, and Netentsec are provided.

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: https://goo.gl/jpgn5g

"The increased adoption of cloud-based email security services is driving the adoption of the services integrated with other security platforms, such as NGFW and IPS. This trend is discouraging enterprise to spend on on-premises and dedicated email or web security solutions," said Frost & Sullivan Network Security Industry Analyst Vu Anh Tien. "Businesses will adopt hybrid models due to an increased preference for cloud-based services, and requirements for data protection and online content management compliance."

Regional trends driving growth in the Asia-Pacific SCM market include:

Japan dominating the regional market with 36.3 percent of the market share, driven by its data protection regulation for its national ID system that took effect in 2016;

Greater China becoming the second largest market, with 25.2 percent market share, due to strong growth in the email and web security segments in Hong Kong caused by ransomware and advanced persistent threat attacks across industries;

A shift to cloud-based SCM or managed SCM services in Australia and New Zealand;

and ; South Korea recording 4.9 percent market share, with moderate growth in its web security segment; and

recording 4.9 percent market share, with moderate growth in its web security segment; and Steady growth for web security in ASEAN and India markets.

"Players should integrate multi-factor authentication into email security solutions to deliver stronger fraud prevention when accessing email accounts," noted Tien. "Working with telecommunication service providers and cloud-based web security providers toward creating sustainable business models to filter and monitor web content will further strengthen their market position."

Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management (SCM) Market, Forecast to 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Network Security Growth Partnership Service program.

