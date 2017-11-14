The new Perfactory Software Suite (PSS) 3.2 supports EnvisionTEC's full range of 3D printer technologies the broadest offering in additive manufacturing today

New Observer feature allows users to prepare, monitor and manage multiple print jobs across 3D printers in a smart, networked production environment

PSS 3.2 adds support for 3MF files and contains exposure strategy enhancements for circular patterns, contours, shells, internal support structures and high-speed continuous 3D printing

EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, today announced an upgrade to its Perfactory Software Suite that allows users to prepare, monitor and manage print jobs on multiple 3D printers, among other benefits.

The new Perfactory Software Suite (PSS) 3.2 will support the company's full range of technologies, including all Desktop, Perfactory, 3SP, cDLM, 3D-Bioplotter, and Viridis3D machines. The software will be on display at formnext 2017, a leading additive manufacturing event, in Frankfurt, Germany, through Friday, Nov. 17.

A new Observer feature in PSS 3.2 also will identify EnvisionTEC 3D printers on a network by name and type, show a progress bar for each print job, with an estimated completion time, and allow users to rearrange and abort print jobs, in addition to other features.

"Our new software suite with Observer demonstrates that we are listening to customers and delivering the tools they need to continue 3D printing's ultimate evolution to full production," said CEO Al Siblani. "Our 3D printers have been used for mass customization production for more than a decade. Now, Observer will make it easier to manage a factory floor full of 3D printers processing multiple jobs."

The new PSS 3.2 maintains all the functionality of EnvisionTEC's popular software known as RP, a nod to the early days of rapid prototyping. For 15 years, RP has allowed users to translate a digital part in the STL file format to a print job through a "Build Style" that controls the way an object will be built on a certain printer in a specific material. EnvisionTEC's proprietary Build Style approach controls about two dozen machine parameters that are optimized for specific printer and material combinations.

PSS 3.2 also adds support for the 3MF file format, contains a variety of exposure strategy enhancements for specific patterns and offers a variety of new tools, such as the ability to rescale part size and clip prints in the X, Y and Z axis. A new job inspector feature also allows users to inspect layers and show which features were applied.

What's more, PSS 3.2 has specific software controls for high-speed 3D printing with EnvisionTEC's patented Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) technology. These software controls allow for accurate printing across the entire build envelope, an area where competing continuous printers struggle to perform.

In development for more than a year, PSS 3.2 was produced by EnvisionTEC's experienced 3D printing software development team based in Gladbeck, Germany, and Kiev, Ukraine.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 configurations of 3D printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 140 pending and granted patents. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

