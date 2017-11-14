XCMG Apprentices Season 3 Looking for Future CEOs

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the huge success of the first two editions, the XCMG Apprentices program is returning for another season with a new theme, "One Week CEO," from December 4 to 11 in Xuzhou, China. Applications are now open to people around the world who want to experience what life is like at the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, demonstrate their leadership skills, and enhance their professional development.

Five winners will be announced on November 28, with each offered a free trip to XCMG headquarters to learn about the success of XCMG and how the company operates.

Launched in January 2016, the XCMG Apprentices contest offers successful applicants an opportunity to participate in a one-week immersive program where they learn about XCMG and its innovative technologies while promoting business and cultural exchange between the Chinese construction machinery industry and the rest of the world.

XCMG received more than 10,000 applications from 54 countries and regions for the second season of XCMG Apprentices in December 2016. The five lucky winners followed their mentors on a customized journey through the company, visiting the world's largest combined factory building, Asia's largest vibration and noise lab, the largest and most automated welding base station, and the world's first linear super-tonnage crane assembly line.

While the past two seasons have focused more on smart manufacturing and hands-on operations, the third season will emphasize leadership and professional development, as the apprentices will be shadowing Wang Min, chairman and president of XCMG, for one week.

"We hope the 'One Week CEO' project will provide apprentices with insight into daily operations at XCMG and encourage them to become leaders in the field. The winners will have proven that they have great potential in the construction machinery industry and we are proud to broaden their horizons and introduce Chinese manufacturing culture and the XCMG spirit to them," said Wang.

To apply, please visit https://www.xcmgapprentices3.com/. Online recruitment ends on November 27.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks ninth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit:www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn andInstagram.