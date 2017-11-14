Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new digital analytics study on the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage industry client wanted to gauge the sales team's activities to gain a better understanding of the past performance and current performances. The client wanted to measure their marketing performance and gain insights into the areas of improvements.

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, "The businesses in the food and beverage industry are moving towards a more consumer-centric environment. Thus, organizations in the food and beverage market are adopting digital analytics to offer better-personalized products and a superior customer relationship experience."

The food and beverage industry plays a crucial role in expanding economic opportunity because it is universal to human life and health. Factors like increasing disposable income and rising health awareness among people are influencing the growth of the food and beverage industry. With the recent developments in the food and beverage industry space, key stakeholders are utilizing digital analytics solutions to stay ahead in the market.

The digital analytics solution offered by Quantzig helped the food and beverage client to determine and forecast the needs, preferences, and expectations of the target customers; thereby, increasing the market growth potential and improving ROI. Additionally, the client was able to estimate the growth potential of online and offline channels.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Provide more personalized products to the audiences

Complement the data, efficiently optimize marketing, and manage the sales force

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Determining the impact of media on sales and distribution

Tracking and monitoring sales performance and improving the decision-making process

