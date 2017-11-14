Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new marketing analytics study on the telecom industry. The client, a telecom service provider, wanted to enhance their brand awareness and improve conversion rates. The client wanted to upgrade the service levels of the prevailing customers and increase their service usage. Additionally, the client wanted to understand the market dynamics and potential market drivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006526/en/

Marketing Analytics for a Telecom Services Provider Helps Understand their Market Dynamics (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Marketing analytics helps in retaining the most valuable customers to reduce attrition levels. Leading players in the telecom service industry are adopting marketing analytics to improve visibility into their operations."

The global telecommunications market is undergoing major changes due to ongoing innovations and developments. With the changing consumer's expectations, telecom operators have been compelled to identify new market segments to meet the growing customer demands.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The marketing analytics solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to retain, acquire, and up-sell customers and retain the most valuable customers to reduce attrition levels. The client was able to forecast the market conditions, discern trends, and improve visibility into their operations. Also, the client was able to reduce the attrition levels by offering promotional discounts to the customers.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage their marketing investments and improve ROI

Manage the service categories and address the potential threats

To know more, request a free proposal

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining profound insights into customer preferences and trends

Monitoring campaigns and allocating resources in an efficient manner

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete marketing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/telecom-services-marketing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006526/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us