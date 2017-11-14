Dahua Technology Releases DSS Pro VMS

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, announces the release of DSS Pro - its Windows-based Video Management System (VMS). Utilizing an advanced modular design, DSS Pro is a powerful central management system featuring high flexibility, advanced scalability, and superior reliability.

DSS Pro is a Security VMS Software developed by Dahua using Client Server (C/S) architecture. It enables the flexible deployment of multiple modules to meet customer needs.

Product Features

Easy Access: DSS Control Client, DSS Web Client, and DSS Mobile form the suite of DSS clients, enabling users to enjoy instant, around-the-clock access to video surveillance, and giving them the choice of a viewing interface that best suits their needs. DSS Control Client provides easy and powerful daily operation and surveillance task handling. GPU decoding and multi-screen support allows the simultaneous display of multiple types of content. DSS Web Client offers convenient DSS access from any Internet-enabled PC browser. DSS Mobile enables users to view feeds from up to 4 cameras simultaneously. It also supports remote playback of recorded footage from selected cameras and control of PTZ cameras.

Embrace Openness: Aside from its support for the full range of Dahua products, DSS Pro is designed for 3rd party device integration through standard ONVIF. The DSS SDK for 3rd party VSS integration supports Windows, IOS, and Android.

Easy Expansion: DSS Pro supports easy performance upgrades via distributed hardware extensions, easy functionality upgrades via add-ons, and easy capacity expansion via license subscription. DSS Pro also integrates an alarm system, POS, Face Recognition, and ITC for advanced security applications.

High Reliability: DSS Pro supports hot standby which ensures system reliability for critical applications. When abnormal behavior is detected, the detection service will automatically restart the server to ensure service stability.

Quality Service: To optimize user experience, Dahua offers quality aftersales services including Dahua Software Upgrade Program (SUP) to provide users with access to the latest Dahua software, Dahua Software Support Plan (SSP) which offers free post technical support, and Custom Development that ensures customized solutions are supervised by Dahua professionals to guarantee quality and performance.

Application Scenarios: Beyond its basic application as CCTV management system, DSS Pro can be used in vertical industries such as retail, banking, transportation, and Smart City with the use of add-ons. Add-ons are separate software components installed on top of existing DSS video surveillance systems, providing users with extra powerful functionalities.

Business Intelligence: In addition to its powerful surveillance capabilities, DSS also supports advanced business analysis. Intelligent analysis features help department stores, outlets, and other businesses improve customer satisfaction, provide a secure shopping environment, and better plan store layout & consumer routes to grow business.

LPR: The LPR module features automatic number of plate recognition (ANPR), vehicle image capture, vehicle list management and more. It has a wide range of applications in parking and traffic management.

Face Recognition: Face Recognition is beneficial for various applications such as monitoring the entrances and exits to railway stations, metro stations, airport terminals, commercial buildings, seaports, schools and factories.

Dahua DSS Pro is an ideal choice for those who desire an easy-to-use, customizable, and centralized video management solution with high quality aftersales services. The release of DSS Pro is well in line with Dahua's value proposition of providing innovation, quality, and service. With a mission of "Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living", Dahua will continue to focus on its value propositions to serve customers and end users around the world.

Visit http://www.dahuasecurity.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602628/DSS_Pro.jpg