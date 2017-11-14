Media Release

Basel, November 14, 2017

Dufry wins tender and renews its concessions

with Swedavia for 7 years

Dufry is pleased to confirm that it has won the tender for its store operations in 8 Swedish airports managed by Swedavia, for a further 7 years. Dufry, through its Nuance subsidiary, has managed Swedavia's tax and duty-free stores for the last 16 years, operating 14 stores with a total retail space of 5,950 m2. With the win of this tender, Dufry will have the opportunity to open a new 2,000 m2 walkthrough store in the Arlanda T5 marketplace as of 2021 as part of an ambitious investment programme, which will see all existing stores being refurbished in the period 2018-19.

The most important milestone of this contract renewal will be the relocation of the existing T5 main store into a new 2,000 m2 duty-free walkthrough store to be developed in the new marketplace in Arlanda T5 in 2021, which will allow to best capture the full potential of international passengers. This market place is part of Swedavia's development plan to enlarge and upgrade Terminal 5, and that includes a new security line that will process 100% of the passengers travelling through that terminal.

Currently, Dufry has 6 stores in Arlanda, 2 in Göteborg Landvetter and 1 store each in Malmö, Bromma, Luleå, Umeå, Åre Östersund and Visby, which will all be refurbished in the next two years as part of an ambitious investment plan. The main objective of the store refurbishment programme will be to improve the customer experience and enhance passenger flow within the stores. Stronger brand personalization will be introduced, along with a more innovative and exclusive product mix. A tailored offer will also be developed to cater specifically for millennials, who are currently the fastest growing passenger profile in Sweden. With this demographic in mind, the latest technology will be deployed in store, alongside improved in store services. Dufry's loyalty programme RED will also be made available in the Swedish airport stores, to deliver better value and unique promotional benefits to all customers.

Dufry will deliver a strong 'sense of place' in the stores, including a new destination zone, 'Discover Sweden', that will feature a unique design inspired by the characteristically Falun red cottages that are commonly seen in Sweden.

Eugenio Andrades, Division CEO UK, Central and Eastern Europe comments, "We would like to thank our partners at Swedavia for the ongoing trust and belief they have shown in us through the tender process. We are delighted to be able to continue to work together and our dedicated teams are committed to developing outstanding stores for Swedavia and for our customers."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Dufry in the coming seven years. This is a period when we are restructuring our airports in a fundamental way which will also be reflected by Dufry's investments in the passenger's retail experience. The retail industry is transforming and we have now secured a partner prepared to invest and to lead the changes within the market", said Karl Wistrand, Head of Commercial and Real Estate at Swedavia."

For further information please contact:

