New Scan Heads Deliver Increased Stability of Laser Beam Focus

Cambridge Technology launches 3-Axis Lightning' II FX and ProSeries 2 FX for fiber laser applications

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announced today the launch of its newest 3-axis scan heads, the Lightning' II FX and ProSeries 2 FX for fiber laser applications. The Lightning II FX and ProSeries 2 FX are part of a suite of 3-axis scan heads that feature an integrated dynamic focus module (DFM) that ensures the laser spot remains in focus across the entire work surface.

The Lightning II FX builds on the industry's most advanced all-digital technology, offering ultra-high levels of speed and accuracy. This new scan head is designed to meet the most demanding requirements of fiber laser applications. The ProSeries 2 FX offers field-proven, reliable, and cost-effective technology for a wide range of applications. Both products are designed for applications including laser additive manufacturing, laser welding and cutting, and laser surface treatment.

The new FX version of both products expands their ability to deliver a stable and high-quality laser beam spot when used with higher-power fiber lasers. The Lightning II FX and ProSeries 2 FX feature new mirror coatings with high reflectivity at fiber laser wavelengths and a new dynamic focus module lens to minimize optical loss and absorption. When working together, these features provide stable focus characteristics with reduced potential of thermal lensing at higher power levels.

"The new FX version of the Lightning II delivers enhanced laser beam focus stability, which delivers consistent power density on the work surface to achieve high-quality finish goods, a critical requirement for the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries," said Gunnar Stolze, Vice President Global Sales, Cambridge Technology.

For more information about the Lightning II FX digital scan head and ProSeries 2 FX scan head, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com. The launch of Cambridge Technology's latest Lightning II FX and ProSeries 2 FX scan heads represents a commitment to enable their customers' success by offering a broad range of options, from individual beam steering components to fully-integrated photonics solutions.

About Cambridge Technology and Novanta

For almost 50 years, the Cambridge Technology business of Novanta has developed innovative beam steering solutions, including polygon- and galvanometer-based optical scanning components, 2-axis and 3-axis scan heads, scanning subsystems, high power scanning heads, and controlling hardware and software.

We collaborate with key OEMs to engineer products that meet their needs. Key market applications include advanced industrial processes including additive manufacturing, laser converting, laser marking, and via-hole drilling, and medical applications such as laser treatment and optical coherence tomography. Novanta (which trades publicly under its parent entity, Novanta Inc., NASDAQ: NOVT) is a trusted technology partner to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies.