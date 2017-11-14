Novartis International AG / Novartis presents new data at SABCS across broad range of breast cancer patient populations, combination treatments and lines of therapy . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Presentation of results from the Kisqali (ribociclib) MONALEESA-7 Phase III trial exclusively studying premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

New MONALEESA-2 analyses focused on quality of life, biomarkers and treatment sequencing to be presented



Data across portfolio and pipeline address potential of biomarkers and combination treatments in the neoadjuvant and in the advanced first-line and second-line setting

Basel, November 14, 2017- Novartis will present data across its breast cancer portfolio and pipeline in a broad range of patient populations, treatment combinations and pathways at the upcoming 40th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), San Antonio, December 5-9.

"Our presentations at SABCS will address some of the most pressing challenges and questions facing the advanced breast cancer community, including the need to better understand treatment sequencing and biomarkers," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "At Novartis, we seek to advance scientific understanding of breast cancer with the ultimate goal of improving treatments and outcomes for those affected by the disease. We are pleased to share the latest data from our MONALEESA program, which continues to evaluate the potential of Kisqali treatment in new patient populations."

Results from the Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer will be presented for the first time in a late-breaker oral presentation.

First-line ribociclib vs placebo with goserelin and tamoxifen or a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor in premenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer: Results from the randomized phase III MONALEESA-7 trial [Abstract S2-05; Wednesday, December 6, 4:15 - 4:30 PM CST]

Additional abstracts from across the breast cancer portfolio include:

Kisqali (ribociclib)*

First-line ribociclib + letrozole in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer: Efficacy by baseline circulating tumor DNA alterations in MONALEESA-2 [Abstract PD4-06; Thursday, December 7, 7:00 - 9:00 AM CST]

Subsequent treatment for postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer who received ribociclib + letrozole vs placebo + letrozole in the phase III MONALEESA-2 study [Abstract P5-21-18; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Efficacy and safety of ribociclib plus letrozole in US patients enrolled in the MONALEESA-2 study [Abstract P5-21-27; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in US patients enrolled in the MONALEESA-2 study [Abstract P1-13-12; Wednesday, December 6, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

EarLEE-2: A phase 3 study of ribociclib + endocrine therapy (ET) for adjuvant treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), intermediate-risk, early breast cancer (EBC) [Abstract OT3-05-06; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Patient-centered initiatives for improving trial participation of diverse patient populations in the open-label phase 3b CompLEEment-1 study of ribociclib plus letrozole in the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer [Abstract P4-10-07; Friday, December 8, 7:00 - 9:00 AM CST]

Afinitor (everolimus)

Serum activin A and outcomes in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients treated with everolimus: Results from BOLERO-2 [Abstract P1-07-09; Wednesday, December 6, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Ribociclib in combination with everolimus and exemestane in men and postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer following progression on a CDK4/6 inhibitor: Efficacy and updated safety and pharmacokinetic results from phase 1 of the TRINITI-1 study [Abstract PD5-11; Thursday, December 7, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Tykerb (lapatinib)**

Copy number aberration analysis to predict response to neoadjuvant anti-HER2 therapy: results from the NeoALTTO phase III trial [Abstract S1-04; Wednesday, December 6, 10:15 - 10:30 AM CST]

Circulating tumor DNA in HER2 amplified breast cancer: A translational research substudy of the NeoALTTO phase III trial [Abstract PD3-03; Thursday, December 7, 7:00 - 9:00 AM CST]

Alpelisib (BYL719)

BYLieve: A phase 2 study of alpelisib with fulvestrant or letrozole for treatment of PIK3CA mutant, hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2 - ) advanced breast cancer (aBC) progressing on/after cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor therapy [Abstract OT3-05-02; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Alpelisib plus letrozole in estrogen receptor-Positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer (aBC): Safety and preliminary efficacy analysis from a phase 1b trial [Abstract P5-21-06; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

LSZ102

Phase I/Ib study of the SERD LSZ102 alone or in combination with ribociclib in ER+ breast cancer [Abstract P5-21-04; Friday, December 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST]

Product Information

Approved indications for products vary by country and not all indications are available in every country. The product safety and efficacy profiles have not yet been established outside the approved indications. Because of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that compounds will become commercially available with additional indications.

For prescribing information, including approved indications and important safety information about marketed products, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/our-work/product-portfolio (https://www.novartis.com/our-work/product-portfolio).

Alpelisib (BYL719), buparlisib (BKM120) and LSZ102 are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee these compounds will become commercially available.

About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

For more than 25 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for breast cancer patients and improving clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most diverse breast cancer pipelines and the largest number of breast cancer compounds in development, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.novartis.com (http://www.novartis.com).

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis (http://twitter.com/novartis) and @NovartisCancer at http://twitter.com/novartiscancer (http://twitter.com/novartiscancer)

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library (http://www.novartis.com/news/media-library)

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com (mailto:media.relations@novartis.com)

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

** Marketed as Tykerb in the United States and as Tyverb in Europe

