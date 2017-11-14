Wisekey Introduces The (TransHumanCode.com: http://TransHumanCode.com) Initiative at the Future of Finance Summit in NY

ZUG, Switzerland - November 14, 2017 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today introduced The TransHuman Code, a new initiative that highlights the growing intersection of humanity and technology, its impact on our daily lives, and long-term implications. With the help of several technology and media partners, the TransHuman Code initiative will be supported by a multimedia campaign comprised of a website ((transhumancode.com: http://transhumancode.com)), secure interactive app, social media, major book launch, and content subscription service. The TransHuman Code initiative will facilitate important conversations, provide access to the latest scientific knowledge and discoveries, and offer rare access to key people and places at the forefront of our TransHuman future.

This initiative will bring together subject matter experts to engage and inform the global citizenry in thoughtful dialogue regarding the dynamic interplay between humanity and ever-evolving technology. It will help us to better understand the merger of man machine in our personal, communal, and professional existence, and challenge us to confront the application of technology to the infrastructure of our lives in areas such as employment, education, transportation, communities, government, currency, and healthcare.

What does it mean to be human?

Does our DNA define us? Our intellect, emotions, or will? Our soul?

While our answers are varied and vague, as they have been for centuries, technology now compels us to tighten our collective answer.

Possibilities and predictions abound about the future, but there is now consensus that machines will become as smart as humans by 2029. Between now and then, we will become increasingly trans-human: humans with more and more technological capability. This knowledge layers the human question: At what point do we, infused with artificial qualities, stop being human? . What do we ultimately want to become? . What will we become if we do nothing? For some people and organizations a TransHuman is part of (Humanity+: http://humanityplus.org/), multidisciplinary approach in analyzing the dynamic interplay between humanity and the acceleration of technology." For others it means replacing what has been lost, albeit imperfectly, with technology.

As bionic eyesight and hearing become widely available, will only those impaired have access? If a neural implant could eliminate dementia and Alzheimer's, who's to say it shouldn't be used for ADHD, brain fatigue, or the aspiration to become a smarter person? If a robot can perform a job better than you, are you dispensable? What are the limits of Artificial Intelligence and how should it be governed?

As we navigate the days ahead, these are the conversations worthy of our attention. Together we must navigate the merger of man and machine to determine the best path between what we can do and what we will do. Our true north is a collective comprehension of what it must mean-and must not mean-to be a thriving human on a thriving planet. Our best answers will codify our best future.

The movement is already occurring around us so there isn't a question of participation. We are and will all be affected. The question is whether we will lead ourselves where we want to go or be passively led where we potentially don't want to go. The TransHuman Code initiative will ensure we are taking the lead.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit (www.wisekey.com: http://www.wisekey.com).

