Global consulting firm Kalypso today announced the availability of Product Lifecycle Intelligence (PLI), an application of machine learning that helps organizations improve product development results through data-driven insights.

Product data management (PDM) and product lifecycle management (PLM) have traditionally provided business leaders and product innovators a way to manage product data and align around a single source of truth. But in today's digital world, the value of this data alone is no longer enough. PLI mines operational insights from data accumulated within mature PLM environments, as well as within integrated business systems such as ERP, quality and manufacturing platforms.

"Companies today are swimming in data. PLI provides a structured approach to extracting insights from PLM and other datasets to make better product development decisions," said Jordan Reynolds, senior manager at Kalypso. "While PLI allows leaders to describe and diagnose a problem, the real power and benefit lies in the ability to predict the impact of product development decisions on key business performance metrics, then prescribe solutions."

PLI is enabled by advanced machine learning techniques, powered by PTC's ThingWorx Analytics and the Navigate platform. PLI can provide insights on performance metrics such as demand, cycle time, cost, quality, regulatory compliance, manufacturability and supply chain efficiency to multiple business functions across the organization by helping innovators:

Explore current and historical product development performance

Explain these performance trends and diagnose root causes

Predict future performance based on these observations

Prescribe evidence-based recommendations to improve future outcome

"Kalypso is a key strategic partner in executing PTC's strategy to bring innovation and technology to our clients in North America and Europe," said Andy Timm, CTO of PTC. "With innovative solutions like PLI, Kalypso demonstrates how PTC's Industrial Innovation Platform can help extract actionable insights from existing enterprise solutions like Windchill and FlexPLM."

Kalypso will demonstrate PLI at PTC Forum on November 14th in Stuttgart, Germany. For more information about PLI, visit http://kalypso.com/PLI.

