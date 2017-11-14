

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported that its consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders for the third-quarter increased to 47 million euros from 42 million euros last year. Earnings per ordinary share rose to 0.78 euros from 0.70 euros in the previous year.



In the third quarter of 2017, the Bank generated Cconsolidated operating profit was 82 million euros, up 11 per cent year-on-year.



Net interest income for the third quarter declined to 164 million euros from 175 million euros in the previous year. Positive non-recurring effects from high early loan repayments were offset by charges from the continued scheduled reduction of the credit portfolio, and by currency translation effects.



Net commission income grew to 48 million euros from 44 million euros in the prior year.



The Bank affirmed its full-year guidance for 2017, according to which net interest income is expected in a range between 620 million euros and 660 million euros. Aareal Bank forecasts allowance for credit losses to be in a range between 75 million euros and 100 million euros. As in the previous years, the Bank cannot rule out additional allowance for unexpected credit losses that may be incurred during the current year. Net commission income is projected to increase to between 195 million euros and 210 million euros, mainly driven by the expected positive developments at Aareon. Administrative expenses are expected in a range between 470 million euros and 510 million euros.



Aareal Bank continues to anticipate being able to generate consolidated operating profit of between 310 million euros and 350 million euros for the current year. The Bank expects RoE before taxes in a range between 11 per cent and 12.5 per cent for the current financial year, with earnings per share between 2.85 euros and 3.30 euros.



Aareal Bank's medium-term target RoE of 12 per cent before taxes remains unchanged. Bank continues to target new business of between 7 billion euros and 8 billion euros for the Structured Property Financing segment during 2017.



