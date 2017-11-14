

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) reported that its nine-month profit increased to 706.0 million euros from 662.6 million euros, prior year, influenced basically by the improved operating result (EBITDA) and the valuation uplift of the portfolio by just under 900 million euros as at the end of the first half-year 2017. FFO I (Funds from Operations, operating result after current interest and taxes) increased in comparison to the previous year by 9% to 330.0 million euros. FFO I per share (undiluted) rose by more than 4% to 0.94 euros.



On a like-for-like basis, Deutsche Wohnen achieved rental growth of 4.2% in its letting portfolio in comparison to the equivalent period of the previous year. The contracted rental income rose to 553.4 million euros from 526.1 million euros. Consequently, the operating result (Net Operating Income - NOI) increased to 428.6 million euros from 414.6 million euros.



The company said its forecast for FFO I for the financial year 2017 remains unchanged at 425 million euros at least.



