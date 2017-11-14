

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the nine months of the 2017 financial year decreased to 181.9 million euros from 203.9 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the nine-month declined slightly to 2.32 billion euros from 2.34 billion euros in the year-ago period.



The company noted that new business in the nine-month period fell to 1.11 billion euros from 2.17 billion euros a year ago.



The main reasons for the decline in new business includes changed statutory parameters with a negative impact on project lead times and, therefore, on contract awards. This applied in particular to the public tender system that entered into force in Germany in 2017.



Looking ahead to the full-year, Nordex Group now expects sales to be slightly below 3.1 billion euros, but affirmed its outlook for EBITDA margin of 7.8 percent to 8.2 percent. Earlier, the company projected full-year sales within a range of 3.1 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros.



In addition, the company's management board affirmed its plan to continue reducing the working capital ratio to a range of 5 percent to 7 percent by the end of the year and to raise the level of capital expenditures to 150 million euros.



