

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 amounted to 2.2 billion euros after 11 million euros in last year's corresponding period.



The improvement reflected the good operating business performance, a substantially improved financial result and the nuclear fuel tax refund.



Adjusted net income, which excludes all exceptional items and the nuclear fuel tax refund, totaled 876 million euros, representing an increase of 649 million euros.



From January to September, the company posted adjusted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA of 4.2 billion euros, compared to 3.8 billion euros in the same period in 2016.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income of 'RWE stand-alone' amounted to 1.7 billion euros and 930 million euros, respectively.



Further, the company confirmed its outlook It continues to anticipate adjusted EBITDA of 5.4 billion euros to 5.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of 1.0 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros. The company expects to reach the upper end of the aforementioned ranges.



In light of the current political debate, RWE CFO Markus Krebber is calling for the equitable pursuit of the goals of climate protection, competitiveness and security of supply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX