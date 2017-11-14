

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended September, after rising in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 5.2 percent in the third quarter from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.5 percent.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the lowest since the third quarter of 2015, when the rate was also 5.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 36,500 in the September quarter from 49,000 in the June quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 52,900.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 68.3 percent in the third quarter from 66.9 percent in the previous three-month period. Furthermore, the employment rate reached its highest level for 20 years.



The labor force participation rate held steady at 72.0 percent during the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX