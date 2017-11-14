MIFF 2018 Brings More Styles and Design to Buyers

A Showcase of Fresh Ideas for the Global Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest ever edition Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) from 8-11 March, 2018 is shaping up to be an even more exciting must-attend event for global furniture buyers with visitor registration opening six months before the show.

Online registration is available over the show website www.miff.com.my for free trade entry and early bird benefits.

Exhibitor space in most of the 18 halls is nearly fully booked. Major suppliers have taken up bigger booths to upgrade their displays with more variety and new products at Putra World Trade Centre and new co-venue, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Covering an extensive range of home and office solutions and as well as Malaysia's renowned wood furniture, MIFF 2018 has already signed up 550 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors including a third new companies and Malaysian industry big names such as Poh Huat Furniture, Lii Hen, Merryfair, Eurochairs and Wegmans.

With the show expanding by 25% to 100,000 square metres from last year, the overall number is set to surpass 600 exhibitors.

Almost 20,000 visitors from 132 countries attended the 2017 edition. More are expected to pack next year's show sporting the lively tagline "Design Connects People".

The focus on design to drive business growth sees new features such as designRenawith a dedicated 15,000 sqm show floor for 50 top Malaysian manufacturers, the return of MIFF Office following its successful run as the largest office solutions in Southeast Asia last year and the new to launch MIFF Timber Mart to connect manufacturers with global timber suppliers.

Buyers can expect more unique exhibits and more minimalist European design, in particular Scandinavian style furniture that was extremely popular during the 2017 show.

Ms Chua Yew Ting, marketing manager of Ivorie International said more consumers are looking for environment-friendly furniture with natural colours and Scandinavian designs are a winner with new home owners and young people, also in part because of the affordable prices.

The variety of exhibiting companies ranging from manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers and independent niche products suppliers will provide plenty of value and attractive options for buyers seeking large or small quantities of stock.

Among the niche product exhibitors is Kedai Bikin, a local rising name with its line of Malaysian -crafted furniture by local artisans and products ranging from loose furniture, light fittings and accessories.

The Sofa Hall, a popular attraction in the show, will be enlarged at its new home in MITEC to accommodate more exhibitors. Companies confirmed so far include SWS, Isella and Fella Design.

To facilitate and further enhance visitor experience, show organiser UBM Malaysia is paying extra attention to ensure a seamless flow through the rearranged exhibition halls in the two venues to make it a breeze for buyers to source and find the right suppliers.

Ms Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager, said: "We will create greater interactive experiences for visitors as the show is significantly bigger. MIFF 2018 promises buyers greater opportunities for them to source all the furniture they want under one roof. We already have a big list of exhibitors lined up-- the best of Malaysian manufacturers and suppliers-- bringing their latest new products and innovative designs and more are expected."

For more information on MIFF 2018 or to contact the sales team, visit www.miff.com.my

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually from March 8-11, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. MIFF is organised by UBM Malaysia, a member of UBM Asia group of companies owned by UBM plc, the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world.

