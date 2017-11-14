

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it will present data across its breast cancer portfolio and pipeline in a broad range of patient populations, treatment combinations and pathways at the upcoming 40(th) annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), San Antonio, December 5-9.



The company noted that results from the Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer will be presented for the first time in a late-breaker oral presentation.



First-line ribociclib vs placebo with goserelin and tamoxifen or a non- steroidal aromatase inhibitor in premenopausal women with hormone receptor- positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer: Results from the randomized phase III MONALEESA-7 trial.



Separately, Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced data from four clinical studies comparing its proposed biosimilar adalimumab and biosimilar rituximab with their reference medicines, Humira and MabThera/Rituxan respectively.



Studies included two innovative trials involving switching and two pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) studies.



A Phase III confirmatory efficacy and safety study met its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients who achieved a 75% improvement at Week 16, as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI). Further the impact of switching between Sandoz biosimilar adalimumab and its reference medicine in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis was assessed.



A Phase III study evaluated rituximab retreatment in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who already had received reference rituximab for treatment of RA in the past. The study demonstrated that Sandoz biosimilar rituximab and the reference medicines match in terms of safety and immunogenicity for patients who switched from the reference medicine to biosimilar rituximab and for those who continued treatment with the reference medicine.



The Phase I PK study met its primary endpoint as bioequivalence was demonstrated between the biosimilar adalimumab and the reference medicine. The study demonstrated that Sandoz biosimilar adalimumab matched the reference adalimumab in terms of safety, tolerability and immunogenicity.



The confirmatory PK and PD study in patients with RA met its primary endpoint by demonstrating PK bioequivalence and PD equivalence of biosimilar rituximab and the reference medicine. Study results further demonstrated the medicines have matching efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profiles.



