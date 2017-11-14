We have currently technical issue with technicalsupport@nasdaq.com e-mail.



Investigation is currently ongoing and update will be sent out within 30 minutes.



For urgent issues please contact tradingoperations@nasdaq.com or call +46 8 405 6750.



