

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.



The kiwi slipped to an 11-day low of 1.1132 against the aussie, off its early 4-day high of 1.1035.



The kiwi dropped to a 2-week low of 1.7023 against the euro, near 2-week lows of 0.6857 against the greenback and 77.93 against the yen, from its previous highs of 1.6899, 0.6903 and 78.45, respectively.



If the kiwi slides further, it may target support around 1.13 against the aussie, 1.72 against the euro, 76.00 against the yen and 0.67 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX