SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content creation, management, translation and delivery, today announced it had reached a mutual settlement with Lilt, Inc., with regards to a lawsuit related to the infringement of patents specific to SDL Adaptive MT. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

SDL originally filed the litigation claim in April of this year, for breach of patent claims in three named patents associated with machine translation:

Adapter for Allowing Both Online and Offline Training of a Text to Text System

Personalized Machine Translation via Online Adaptation

Efficient Online Domain Adaptation

"Our talented team has worked relentlessly and invested great time and energy into making technical advancements in machine translation, and this lawsuit was settled to the mutual satisfaction of both parties," said Thomas Labarthe, EVP of Business and Corporate Development, SDL.

SDL invests heavily in protecting its intellectual property rights and has over 115 patents globally. With 25 years' experience, SDL is a proven innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. The technology and methods contained in SDL's patented portfolio allow it to continue to revolutionize language tools, helping organizations expand to global markets and meet customers' expectations, regardless of language, device or location.

