

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that after-tax result for the first-nine month of 2017 were 112.6 million euros, up from 14.6 million euros last year. Basic earnings per share surged to 2.01 euros from 0.21 euros in the previous year.



Earnings before taxes increased to 174.5 million euros from 21.1 million euros in the prior year.



The result included EUR -8.7 million (9M 2016: EUR 16.8 million) in contribution from the Aurubis investment that was impacted for the last time by EUR -80.0 million in valuation effects (9M 2016: EUR -16.7 million) from the Aurubis bond exchangeable into shares that was redeemed in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Consolidated external sales climbed to 6.81 billion euros from 5.86 billion euros last year.



'The ongoing implementation of the 'Salzgitter AG 2021' strategy remains a key component of the Salzgitter Group's uptrend that was affirmed by the most recent upward revision of its forecast. The best nine-month result since 2008 is a source of personal gratification to me as it affirms the validity of the course set in 2012. .. Accordingly, we are looking ahead to the new financial year as well with confidence', said CEO -Ing. Heinz J?rg Fuhrmann.



The company affirmed its earnings forecast that it raised on October 24, 2017, and anticipates an increase in sales to around 9 billion euros, a pre-tax profit of between 175 million euros and 225 million euros and a return on capital employed that is discernibly higher year on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX