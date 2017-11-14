

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported that its net income (Group share) for the half year ended September 30, 2017 surged 66 percent to 213 million euros from 128 million euros in the year-ago period.



Adjusted EBIT grew 16 percent to 231 million euros from 200 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin was 6.2 percent, higher than 5.6 percent in the year-ago period.



Sales for the half-year period increased 5 percent to 3.76 billion euros from 3.57 billion euros last year. Organically too, sales grew 5 percent.



Alstom booked 3.17 billion euros of orders in the first half of the fiscal year, down 49 percent from last year when the figure included several large projects such as the new generation of high-speed trains with Amtrak in the USA and the extension of Dubai Metro's Red line with RTA in United Arabic Emirates.



Order backlog was 32.7 billion euros, down 2 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Alstom affirmed its outlook for adjusted EBIT margin to reach around 7 percent by 2020, driven by volume, portfolio mix and results of operational excellence actions. By 2020, sales are still expected to grow organically by 5 percent per year.



