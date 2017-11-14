ERS Introduces Cutting-Edge Innovation in Semiconductor Thermal Testing

MUNICH, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ERS electronic GmbH, the innovation leader in the market of thermal test solutions, is announcing a major innovation in its product range for the semiconductor industry, significantly boosting user flexibility and cost effectiveness.

The new AirCoolPRIME family of thermal chucks, developed in close cooperation with MPI Corporation, offers unsurpassed flexibility and the industry's fastest transition times. With this achievement, the system greatly increases the customer's test throughput. Likewise, the system features the largest variety of thermal ranges on the market, offering the unmatched flexibility over a wide range of semiconductor test applications.

Available initially for 300mm wafers, the ERS AirCoolPRIME incorporates a flexible and modular top plate design concept allowing easy field upgradeability. Through the integration of the PRIME Thermo Shield (PTS) into the chuck, the AirCoolPRIME products drastically shorten the soaking times within the test cycle. It creates a mini-environment around the chuck which results in fast and accurate tests. Its ultra-low signal noise in the single-digit Femto-Ampere (fA) range allows extreme sensitive measurement.

In order to tailor the system's thermal capability to the customer's requirements and budget, the system can be configured for a variety of temperature ranges between -60°C and +300°C.

"Co-developing the AirCoolPRIME technology with ERS Electronic has enabled significant advancements in feature sets that enable mutual customers to become much more effective and efficient in thermal wafer probing applications," says Stojan Kanev, General Manager of MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Division.

"We were very pleased with the cooperation with MPI which has given us valuable insights and expertise in the challenging analytical wafer probing market" comments Klemens Reitinger, CEO of ERS electronic GmbH.

