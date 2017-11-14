ISA Stands by Women with Diabetes in Supporting Their Right to a Healthy Future

BRUSSELS, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- 'Do it for You' - ISA's online activities on World Diabetes Day aim to encourage women to prioritise diabetes management

Recognising the importance to join forces with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in the effort to raise awareness about the need to prioritise diabetes management, especially in times when diabetes rates are on the rise globally, the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) proudly supports World Diabetes Day (WDD) on 14th November for a sixth consecutive year with an online campaign themed 'Do it for you'.

In line with this year's theme for World Diabetes Day, 'Women and diabetes - Our right to a healthy future', the ISA online campaign for World Diabetes Day 2017, under the umbrella theme 'Do it for You', includes an inspirational animated video and an engaging infographic, and aims to help encourage women to make their diabetes management one of their core priorities among other esential tasks in a woman's life, and further make small changes towards a healthier diet and lifestyle. Read more about the ISA campaign 'Do it for you' by clicking here.

By developing engaging online materials with the scientific support of the European Specialist Dietetic Networkfor Diabetes (ESDN) for Diabetes of the European Federation of the Associationsof Dietitians (EFAD), we hope to urge women to take action for themselves and for a healthier future, because the better women get their diabetes under control, the better they'll be able to enjoy a healthy life.

Within the context of taking small steps towards a healthier diet and lifestyle, low calorie sweeteners can have a helpful role and be part of the diet of people with diabetes as low calorie sweetened foods and drinks provide a greater variety of sweet-tasting options with fewer or no calories, while helping people with diabetes to manage their carbohydrate and overall daily calorie intake.

About the ISA

The International Sweeteners Association (ISA) AISBL is an international non-profit organisation with scientific aims representing manufacturers and users of low calorie sweeteners.

