Lawlinguists Closes its Third Quarter 2017 With a 50%+ Year on Year Turnover Growth Having Translated Over 8 Million Words

STUTTGART, Germany, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lawlinguists (http://www.lawlinguists.com ), the leading company in legal translations "by lawyers for lawyers", closes its third quarter 2017 with a 50%+ year on year turnover growth having recently expanded in the German market.In the period January-October 2017 Lawlinguists, with offices in Stuttgart, Milan and Barcelona have translated over 8 million words, a 60% growth on 2016.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602725/Lawlinguists_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602724/Lawlinguists_locations.jpg )

About Lawlinguists

Founded in 2011, Lawlinguists is a company of lawyer-linguists which has established itself as a real "game changer" in the legal translation market by adopting an extremely flexible working model which caters to the needs of large law firms and multinationals. Over 40% of translations to date have focused on legal German, French and Italian into or from English.

Lawlinguists, staying true to its "by lawyers for lawyers" model, counts on a global network of more than 2,000 lawyer-linguists translators who collectively offer services across more than 25 languages in 100+ combinations allowing to cater for, and satisfy, bespoke and unusual translation requests. Lawlinguists' client list includes various multinational companies with European headquarters and various law firms belonging to the 'Magic Circle'.

International law firms can benefit from the collaboration of the Lawlinguists' professionals who are lawyer-translators qualified in their country of origin. 'Lawyer-linguists' professionalism and skills enable firms to outsource time-consuming translations retaining the same lawyer-produced quality, firms can thus expand their clientele in countries whose spoken tongue is unknown to the Firm's lawyers by simply relying on the resources of Lawlinguists' trusted network.

Contact: Mrs Clara Kreuzer, kontakt@lawlinguists.com , phone number: +49-711-958-156-64