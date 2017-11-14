

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) Tuesday reported that nine-month profit after tax and minority interests rose 30.2 percent to 79.3 million euros, and earnings per share rose 34 percent to 1.03 euros from 0.77 euros.



Operating result or EBIT for the period increased 22.3 percent to 155.2 million euros.



For the nine-month period, Group revenue rose by 8.3 percent to 942.8 million euros. Volumes went up by 10.8 percent in container throughput, and 6.8 percent in container transport.



Looking ahead, the Board confirmed its guidance for the 2017 financial year, following its performance over the first nine months. The Group continues to expect operating result to be within a range of 150 million euros - 170 million euros.



