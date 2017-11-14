Monaco Selects Gemalto's Innovative Metal Card to Bring Power of Cryptocurrency to Every Wallet

HONG KONG, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has selected Gemalto to supply innovative card bodies, among which are high-end metal cards for Monaco's range of Visa Platinum cards. Such cards, coupled with the Monaco app, deliver perfect interbank exchange rates and up to 2% cryptocurrency cashback on all purchases. In the financial services world, metal cards often signify premium products offered to high net-worth clientele.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "By partnering with Gemalto, we are able to produce a highly functional yet beautiful product that users can be proud to use and display at the top of their wallets as their go-to cards."

"Financial Institutions around the world are increasingly investing in card body innovations to promote their services. Metal cards are strongly associated with top-of-the-line, high value services," said Michael Au, Senior Vice President of Banking & Payment Asia, Gemalto.

The Monaco card portfolio ranges from the classic plastic Visa card Midnight Blue, to the Limited Edition Visa Platinum cards beautifully crafted with metal composite in a matte finish and available in Ruby Steel, Rose Gold, Space Gray, and Obsidian Black. The cards have high-end security components which give users peace of mind as they make transactions across the globe. The near-field communication (NFC) tap-and-pay functionality also enables more flexibility and convenience, speeding up and providing a smoother payment experience.

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform allowing users to buy, exchange, and spend cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum at perfect interbank exchange rates. Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit mona.co.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit http://www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.