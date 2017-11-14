In a move that shows great confidence in the future viability of Konecranes' container crane technology, DP World, the global trade enabler, is upgrading two of its Konecranes Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to test the capabilities of remote operation. This will take place at DP World's Yarimca container terminal in Turkey, which operates a fleet of 18 Konecranes RTGs.



DP World is exploring the possibilities of better productivity through remote container crane operation. The DP World Yarimca container terminal, one of the largest container terminals in Turkey with 1.3M TEU capacity, will upgrade two of its Konecranes RTGs to test the viability of remote operation.



DP World Yarimca's Konecranes RTG cranes are electrically powered by cable reel systems. They are already equipped with safety-enhancing and operator-assisting features such as Stack Collision Prevention, Trailer Lift Prevention, Auto-Truck Guiding and Auto-Positioning. They are also equipped with Auto-TOS Reporting. This will make the upgrade to remote operation relatively easy, involving the installation of two Remote Operating Stations (ROSs).



Antoine Bosquet, Sales Director, region EMEA, Port Solutions, Konecranes, said: "I am pleased to receive this opportunity to field-test remote operation with two of the Konecranes RTGs in the DP World fleet. Together, we will test the remote operation concept, studying the performance of the remotely operated RTGs versus the manned RTGs in the container yard as they carry out work cycles in everyday operating conditions."



The upgraded RTGs will be remotely operated from two Remote Operating Stations (ROSs). De-coupling the crane and operator is an important step towards the next generation of lifting. The operator can become much more productive, and the productivity of the entire crane fleet can be improved. The upgraded RTGs are scheduled to be operational at the beginning of next year.



