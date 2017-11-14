Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release November 14, 2017 at 9.00 am EET



Outokumpu will change its segment structure as of January 1, 2018 by separating Ferrochrome operations from Business Area Europe as a new reportable segment. In the new structure, Outokumpu will have four reportable segments - Europe, the Americas, Long Products and Ferrochrome. Outokumpu's financial reporting will be changed accordingly as of the first-quarter interim statement 2018.



Ferrochrome operations are an integral part of Outokumpu's business, and will be managed separately. Coupled with Kemi mine, ferrochrome production gives us clear competitive advantage. The change in reporting practices will also increase transparency to our operations.



The segments' key comparison figures (sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjustments to EBITDA and EBITDA) for 2016 and January-September 2017 are included in the attached table. The full set of comparison data for 2016 and 2017, including quarterly figures, will be published during the first quarter of 2018.



Business Area key figures Sales EUR million 2016 I-III/17 ------------------------------------------------------- Europe total 3,767 3,188 of which intra-group 93 66 Americas total 1,325 1,201 of which intra-group 21 23 Long Products total 487 442 of which intra-group 153 131 Ferrochrome total 371 458 of which intra-group 269 354 Other operations total 567 387 of which intra-group 289 204 ------------------------------------------------------- Group total sales 5,690 4,898 Adjusted EBITDA EUR million 2016 I-III/17 ------------------------------------------------------- Europe 295 367 Americas -27 22 Long Products -1 13 Ferrochrome 80 161 Other operations and intra-group items -38 -13 ------------------------------------------------------- Group total adjusted EBITDA 309 549 Adjustments to EBITDA EUR million 2016 I-III/17 ------------------------------------------------------- Europe -26 - Americas 21 - Long Products 19 - Ferrochrome -0 - Other operations and intra-group items 32 31 ------------------------------------------------------- Group total adjustments to EBITDA 47 31 EBITDA EUR million 2016 I-III/17 ------------------------------------------------------- Europe 270 367 Americas -6 22 Long Products 18 13 Ferrochrome 80 161 Other operations and intra-group items -6 18 ------------------------------------------------------- Group total EBITDA 355 580 Depreciation and amortization -226 -164 Impairments -26 -1 ------------------------------------------------------- Group total EBIT 103 415



