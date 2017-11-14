Ratos: Ratos: Interim report January-September 2017

Press release 14 November 2017

Development in company portfolio

Sales unchanged

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,006m (938), +7%

Adjusted EBITA totalled SEK 1,045m (1,124), -7%

Acquisitions and divestments

Divestment of Nebula completed in the third quarter, exit gain SEK 515m

Divestment of Serena Properties completed in the third quarter, exit gain SEK 79m

GS-Hydro Holding Oy and GS-Hydro Oy were declared bankrupt in the third quarter

Divestment of the remaining shareholding in Arcus in the first quarter, exit gain SEK 33m

Divestment of AH Industries completed in the first quarter, exit loss SEK 32m

Financial information

Consolidated net sales SEK 17,647m (18,579)

Profit before tax SEK 1,255m (-2,220)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 2.73 (-5.74)

Redemption of all Class C preference shares, total redemption proceeds SEK 1,300m

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company SEK 2,405m (1,627)

Stockholm 14 November 2017

Magnus Agervald

CEO

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/retail and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

