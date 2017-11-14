

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was 176 million euros or 0.16 euro per share. In the preceding third quarter, net income was 253 million euros or 0.22 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.22 euro, compared to 0.24 euro in the third quarter.



Fourth-quarter revenue was 1.82 billion euros, down 1 percent sequentially, from 1.831 billion euros in the third quarter.



In light of favorable business developments in the last financial year and the positive outlook for the 2018 fiscal year, a proposal shall be made to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2018 to increase the dividend for the 2017 fiscal year by a further 3 cents to 0.25 euro per share, the company noted.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Infineon expects a seasonally typical quarter-on-quarter revenue decrease of 2 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at 15 percent.



For the 2018 fiscal year, Infineon expects year-on-year revenue growth of about 9 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.



The Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 17 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance.



