Groupe Carrefour (Paris:CA) will communicate its transformation plan on Tuesday January 23rd 2018. The practical details will be specified at a later stage.

Therefore, Groupe Carrefour's communication calendar for the coming months is the following:

January 17th (after market close) Q4 2017 sales release January 23rd Communication of the transformation plan March 1st (before market opening) FY 2017 results April 11th (after market close) Q1 2018 sales release

