

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported third-quarter EBIT of 750 million euros compared to 775 million euros, prior year. Earnings per preferred share was 1.30 euros compared to 1.33 euros. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) improved by 7.1 percent to 897 million euros. Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) grew by 8.5 percent to 1.54 euros from 1.42 euros.



Third-quarter sales grew nominally by 4.9 percent to 4.98 billion euros. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed an increase of 3.0 percent.



Henkel updated its outlook for the fiscal year 2017. The company confirmed its expectation for organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. Henkel updated its guidance for adjusted earnings per preferred share and now forecasts an increase of around 9 percent.



