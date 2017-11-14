

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final Inflation data for October and preliminary GDP data for the third quarter in the Pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. The economy is expected to grow 0.6 percent in the third quarter. Consumer prices are expected to match the flash estimate of 1.6 percent in October.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the greenback and the yen. The euro held setady against the franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8906 against the pound, 1.1633 against the Swiss franc, 1.1668 against the U.S. dollar and 132.61 against the yen.



