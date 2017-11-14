UIE has agreed to exchange its shares in Melker Schörling AB with shares in a newly formed company, Schörling & Partners AB, which today has made an unconditional cash offer to the shareholders of MSAB to acquire all shares of MSAB.



Upon completion of the offer, UIE's indirect shareholding in MSAB will increase marginally from 1.7% to 1.8%.



The transactions will not affect UIE's result for 2017 or 2018.



Attachment:

