

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was 21 million euros, compared to net income of 457 million euros last year.



The latest-quarter results were impacted by expenses for restructuring measures, among other things. The prior-year result was influenced by the capital gain of 539 million euros from the sale of Apleona.



'..... To ensure that we return to sustainable earnings growth, we will continue to focus on eliminating complexities, optimizing our operating procedures and reducing costs within the framework of our strategy 2020. At the same time, as part of our new strategic positioning, we are entering new markets that are attractive and in which we can fully unfold our engineering and maintenance competences', said Tom Blades, CEO at Bilfinger.



Adjusted net profit for the third-quarter improved to 13 million euros from the previous year's 11 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share grew to 0.30 euros from 0.25 euros last year.



Orders received rose to 1.054 billion euros in the third quarter from the previous year's 947 million euros.



In financial year 2017, Bilfinger continues to anticipate organic growth in orders received. Development of output volume is better than expected. Bilfinger now expects an organic decrease of less than 5 percent compared to 4.219 billion euros in financial year 2016. At the end of the year, the Group anticipates even development in adjusted EBITA . The previous year's adjusted EBITA was 15 million euros.



At the beginning of September, Bilfinger initiated the buyback of the company's own shares as announced in February 2017. The program will be completed between September 2018 at the earliest and December 2018 at the latest. During this time, Bilfinger will buy back a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital at a purchase price of up to 150 million euros. By mid-November, about 16 percent of the buyback volume was acquired at an average price of €34.57



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX