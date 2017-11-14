

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - October 2017 Early Estimated NAV



According to our early computations, the end of October Early Estimated NAV(*) of Volta is at €8.40 per share. Volta's Early Estimated NAV(*) performance is +1.4% for October 2017.



The Early Estimated NAV(*) is published for information purposes only; the official Estimated NAV will be disclosed in the Monthly Report of Volta which will be published in the course of the month, on or around 21 November 2017.



(*) Please note that this Early Estimated NAV has been computed on the basis of fair values for the portion of the portfolio for which end of months prices were available or were able to be collected as of 13 November 2017 and on the basis of estimated prices for the rest of the portfolio. Such estimated prices have been estimated based on market observations as of the end of October 2017. The Early Estimated NAV is therefore not an accurate or reliable reflection of the value of the assets of Volta as of the end of October 2017 and can significantly differ (upwards or downwards) from the published Estimated NAV that will be disclosed in the next Monthly Report of Volta and that will be subject to the limitations set forth therein.



***** ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.



Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris (an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit) for the investment management of all its assets.



ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS AXA Investment Managers is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA Investment Managers is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA Investment Managers employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.



