

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) announced Tuesday the launch of the City Infrastructure Financing Acceleration Program, a $1 billion program for Smart Cities. The company also announced new features and customers for the Cisco Kinetic for Cities IoT data platform.



At the Smart City Expo World Congress, the company said the program for Smart Cities aims to make it easier, faster, and more affordable for cities around the world to fund and adopt technologies that will transform their communities.



The program helps cities assemble the right type or suite of finance instruments to fund and deploy innovative technology with minimal initial investment.



The funding will be provided through Cisco Capital in partnership with private equity firm Digital Alpha Advisors and pension fund investors APG Asset Management or APG and Whitehelm Capital.



Anil Menon, Global President of Cisco's Smart+Connected Communities, said, 'Funding is a major stumbling block for municipalities beginning their smart city transformation. With our partners, Cisco will bring the capital and expertise it takes to make smart city projects a reality. Digital Alpha, APG, and Whitehelm Capital bring a fresh perspective on investment in an area that has previously been perceived as too new and, therefore, too difficult to finance.'



In addition, Cisco announced added functionality to its newly renamed connected digital platform, Cisco Kinetic for Cities, which integrated with the Cisco Kinetic IoT data platform. The new features provide enhanced support for public safety.



Cisco has also announced new purchasing options for Cisco Kinetic for Cities, including prepackaged starter solutions, which combine the Cisco IoT data platform, solution, and services with those from our ecosystem partners into ready-to-roll-out, end-to-end solution suites.



Cisco has added a number of new Cisco Kinetic for Cities customers.



