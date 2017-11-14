Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement analysis on the medical devices industry. The client, a medical devices manufacturer, wanted to devise effective strategies to improve their healthcare facilities by gaining relevant insights on patients in real-time. The client wanted to implement patient engagement analysis to achieve better patient engagement. Additionally, the client wanted to streamline their healthcare operations.

According to the patient engagement analysis experts at Quantzig, "Leading organizations in the medical devices landscape are adopting patient engagement analysis to improve patient outcomes."

Improvements in the technology are reformulating the possibilities of healthcare delivery. The pressure on healthcare service providers to reduce healthcare expenditure and improve health systems has brought about astonishing changes in the medical device industry. Major manufacturers in the medical devices space are also relying on patient engagement analysis solutions to better engage with patients and improve their treatment outcomes.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the medical devices manufacturer to increase patient satisfaction levels. The client was able to improve experiences related to patient care and better understand patient engagement strategies. Additionally, the medical devices client was able to curtail excessive healthcare costs without compromising on the healthcare services being offered.

This patient engagement analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Leverage healthcare technologies and improve patient care process

Improve the overall quality and safety of the patients

This patient engagement analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Providing best and more affordable healthcare services to patients

Improving health and enhancing patient engagement

