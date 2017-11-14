MarkLogic positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant

MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, today announced that the Gartner 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems" positions MarkLogic as a Challenger, positioning it furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute in the Challengers quadrant.

As the world's best multi-model database for integrating data from silos, MarkLogic was recognized for the second year-in-a-row as a Challenger. MarkLogic believes that its recognition by Gartner validates that it is the preferred choice for large enterprises and government agencies around the world to build and secure mission critical applications and multi-model database management systems.

"We believe that our position in the latest Gartner report reflects the successful execution of our vision to deliver the world's best database for integrating data from silos," said Gary Bloom, CEO of MarkLogic. "And, to us, this ongoing trend is validated by this latest Gartner report. We believe it demonstrates that our enterprise customers are having tremendous success building mission-critical business applications on the MarkLogic next-generation database platform and that our cloud-neutral approach is working."

As a reviewer noted on Gartner Peer Insights, "It is responsive and easy to manage and it handles free form data quickly and easily. Our application has a feedback and rating system that does not fit easily into a traditional relational database. MarkLogic makes it simple and easy to gather, store, search and use. There is also a strong user community to support the product." Large global companies across all industries and government agencies rely on MarkLogic as the next-generation alternative to the decades-old relational database model.

In May 2017, MarkLogic launched MarkLogic 9, the company's signature NoSQL database platform. MarkLogic 9 provides safe and easy sharing of information with advanced security options that enable element level security, redaction and advanced encryption. MarkLogic 9 also makes data integration faster and easier with entity services and the updated release of MarkLogic's open source Data Hub Framework, allowing customers to move mission-critical data integration projects into production faster, and with less cost and risk.

MarkLogic has more than 1,000 global enterprises and government customers relying on the MarkLogic database to gain competitive advantages based on a 360-degree view of their data as well as fuel, and build mission-critical operational and transactional business applications.

About the Magic Quadrant

About MarkLogic

For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the world's experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic's operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our customers to build next generation applications on a unified, 360-degree view of their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.marklogic.com.

