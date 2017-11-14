

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA Group (AXAHY.PK) has reiterated its confidence to deliver on its Ambition 2020 targets.



The company hosting today an investor conference in Paris, where it will provide details on the plan to simplify its footprint by focusing on fewer countries, emphasize scale and potential, and continue its shift towards preferred segments.



It will also emphasize on its simplified operating model, based on five major geographies and a refocused corporate center.



In addition, AXA will provide details of the registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC by AXA US as the first step towards its IPO, and update the impact for AXA of its listing and sale of a minority stake.



AXA will also cover key financial information today, such as a 25 percent reduction in central function costs, 0.3 billion euros of cost efficiencies to be achieved over the coming two years, and accelerating delivery of the Ambition 2020 cost efficiency target of 2.1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX