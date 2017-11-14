Hoylu AB: Hoylu AB: BOND SELECTS HOYLU TO SUPPORT NEW DIGITAL WORKSPACE FOR CONSTRUCTION PLANNING

Malmo, Sweden, November 14, 2017 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that BOND Brothers, Inc. has selected Hoylu Software and the Huddlewall bundle as a digital workspace tool for construction planning and collaboration. BOND is a US Northeast-based full-service construction management and general contracting company offering coordinated building and self-performing civil & utility services.

The transaction represents the latest in a continued expansion of Hoylu's products and services into the Construction vertical as industries continue to standardize on the Hoylu platform around the world. Hoylu will demonstrate its solutions for the Construction Industry at Autodesk University 2017 on November 14-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to work better, faster and more efficiently. Based on years of research, the Hoylu Software Suite is designed from the ground up to offer the best possible user experience for individual and multiple users working with ideation, creative collaboration and presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com (mailto:sr@hoylu.com)

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com (mailto:kw@hoylu.com)

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com (http://www.hoylu.com/) or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu (http://www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu)

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200





This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (08:30) CEST on November 14th, 2017.





