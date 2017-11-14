Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest competitor analysis study on the packaging industry. The client, a renowned product packaging company, wanted to evaluate strategies to assess their products' profitability, growth prospects, and establish new marketing objectives. The client also wanted to determine their competitive position and study key products and services to identify the profitable customer segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006552/en/

Competitor Analysis Assists a Renowned Product Packaging Company to Target Specific Customer Segments (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitor analysis experts at Infiniti, "To identify the prominent competitors and stay ahead in the product packaging space, companies are relying on competitor analysis studies."

There is a growing demand for innovative product packaging solutions due to the dynamic nature of the market space. Today, most consumers make their purchasing decisions based on how the packaging of the products look. Since most customers are attracted to products with alluring packaging designs, most companies have resorted to using packaging solutions that offer better designs and safety at the same time.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand the existing and potential customers and devise aggressive advertising campaigns to bolster returns on investment. The client was also able to effectively leverage information to predict competitor behavior, objectives, and capabilities. Additionally, the packaging client was able to devise effective promotional campaigns and increase capital investments.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the prominent competitors and their product portfolios

Study the market trends and patterns and develop an effective strategy for organizational growth

To know more, request a free proposal

This competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Assessing the competitors' reaction to new product launches

Predicting the growth rate, market share, and technologies

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitor analysis engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/product-packaging-competitor-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006552/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us